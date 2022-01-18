Djokovic told he must be vaccinated if he wants to play in Spain

Djokovic told he must be vaccinated if he wants to play in Spain. Credit: Twitter

If Novak Djokovic wants to participate in the Mutua Madrid Open then he has to get vaccinated

Enrique Ruiz Escudero, the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, visited the Henares Hospital, in Coslada today, Tuesday, January 18, where he presented the new Virtual Health Card medical consultation video.

In a statement to the press, Mr Escudero broached the subject of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, about whom yesterday, Jose Luis Martinez Almeida, the mayor of the Community, said it would be a huge attraction if he were to participate in the Mutua Madrid open in April.

“I do not doubt the attraction that he would be for that tournament, but I reiterate that, logically, he will have to be vaccinated before he can compete”, stressed the head of Madrid’s Health Department.

The Mutua Madrid Open will take place between April 26 and May 8 in Madrid. It has recently also been announced that Djokovic will not be able to participate unvaccinated in Roland Garros in Paris.

“I do not doubt Novak Djokovic’s tennis quality, because that is sufficiently proven, but from a health point of view, if he is not vaccinated, he will not be able to participate in a tournament in Madrid, since the rules are there to be met, and they have to be met by all the people who come to play this tournament”, Ruiz Escudero made very clear.

“What happened to him in Australia has been for not complying with the rules, and he has been deported. I think that in this sense we must be very clear, and I insist that the rules are there for everyone to comply with, in a similar way”, he continued.


Isabel Rodriguez, a government spokesperson, appearing at a press conference following today’s Council of Ministers, when asked about Djokovic, assured that what the Serbian tennis player would have to do is get vaccinated, and be an example, because “an elite athlete has many eyes that look at him”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

