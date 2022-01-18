“Devastating” Omicron symptom that affects your hair

There have been reports of a “devastating” new symptom of Omicron that affects your hair after you have recovered from the virus.

With the Omicron variant affecting people differently, there have now been reports of a “devastating” new symptom of Omicron that affects your hair after you have recovered from the virus.

The most common symptoms of the virus are a sore throat, cough and fatigue, however, some people have been experiencing other odd signs too.

One of the strange symptoms being reported is hair loss, with New Jersey-based Hackensack University Medical Centre issuing a report saying that people have been losing their hair since having the virus.

The reports indicate that since these people had Covid, they have been experiencing hair loss between a few weeks to three months after testing positive.

Paula Diaz, a former patient at the centre, said: “I spent six days in the hospital being treated for the virus, and several weeks after I came home, my hair started falling out in clumps. It was devastating.”

The UK’s Institute of Trichology, which studies hair loss, told Black Beauty and Hair: “There has also been some interesting global research into the link between Covid-19 and telogen effluvium.”

“For example, a research team at the School of Medicine at Indiana University found that almost [one third] of 1,500 people surveyed reported hair shedding as a longer-term effect of Covid-19 symptoms.”

“The School of Medicine at Uşak University in Turkey reported around a 33 per cent increase in patients being diagnosed with alopecia in recent months compared to before the pandemic.”

There are two main reasons why a person may experience hair loss after having the virus. One is that the body becomes overactive and causes inflammation when trying to fight the virus, though people are expected to recover.

Covid also causes stress, a problem often associated with people losing their hair.

Anyone experiencing unexpected hair loss should consult their GP.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), explained: “Fever is a common symptom of Covid-19. A few months after having a high fever or recovering from an illness, many people see noticeable hair loss.”

“While many people think of this as hair loss, it’s actually hair shedding.”

“Most people see noticeable hair shedding two to three months after having a fever or illness. This hair shedding can last for six to nine months before it stops. Most people then see their hair start to look normal again and stop shedding.”

