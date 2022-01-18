Covid passport fraud investigated in Spain

Covid passport fraud investigated Spain’s Malaga.

The National Police in Spain is investigating a black market in Covid passports. A computer survey company called QuantiKa14 brought fake COVID passports to the attention of the authorities in December. The company discovered that there is a black market for COVID passports.

Jorge Coronado, the company’s CEO explained: “We have come across everything. The offers and prices go up and down: from 125 to 200 euros. At Christmas they were offering a 2 for 1 deal because cybercriminals also have competition. Many have jumped on the bandwagon.”

According to Malaga Hoy, researchers who specialise in checking out scams pointed out that the falsified vaccination certificates will not work in all cases because they contain a QR code. One expert told the paper: “They are nothing more than scams and, if they exist, they would not allow you to travel, although they are useful for having a beer in a bar or going to the theatre, where they do not check this code.”

Both creating and buying false documentation could land people in prison for a considerable amount of time.

The president of the Association of Hoteliers of Malaga (Mahos), Javier Frutos has pointed out that “We are not inspectors”. Venues often find it hard to check COVID passports and rely on the document being presented to them being the real deal. He commented: “Sometimes reading the QR code is complicated and we cannot assess much more than the document that is presented to us.”

