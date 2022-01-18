CALA NOVA Cancer Charity Shop in Palma raises €18000 over Christmas with help of special pop-up gift shop.

The new president of the AECC Dr José Reyes Moreno accompanied by Catarina of the AECC visited the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop on January 11 to receive a cheque for €9,000.

In addition, Jaime Coll president of Aspanob (supporting children with cancer and their parents) also received a cheque for €9,000 which was collected from the proceeds of the pop-up Christmas shop.

Although it was intended to close the pop-up shop in early January, it is to remain open as a special children’s shop as the charity has received so many gifts of toys, clothes, prams, push chairs and so much more and as it is just two doors up from the regular charity shop, there are three good reasons to visit.

The charity is only able to open the shops (including the very popular furniture shop) in the mornings as there are currently insufficient volunteers to man the stores longer but despite everything including the pandemic, the three Cala Nova Charity Shops raised around €30,000 which was shared between four cancer charities on Mallorca.

Visit the shops in Avenida Joan Miro, San Agustin, Palma to see what is available or to find out how to become a volunteer.

