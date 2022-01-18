Brit flyers warned to check flights due to 5G ‘chaos’

Brit flyers warned to check flights due to US 5G ‘chaos.’

Travellers heading to the US have been warned to check their flights. In America AT&T and Verizon are set to turn on their 5G services on Wednesday, January 19. Airlines in America have come together to warn travellers that the service being turned on could “ground planes”.

The chief executives from airlines including American Airlines, JetBlue Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines have banded together and warned that: “the nations commerce will grind to a halt.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The airlines have written a joint letter that reads: “Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded.

“Aeroplane manufacturers have informed us that there are huge swaths of the operating fleet that may need to be indefinitely grounded.

“The ripple effects across both passenger and cargo operations, our workforce and the broader economy are simply incalculable.”

The letter added: “Immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, supply chain and delivery of needed medical supplies.”

When the UK turned on 5G services there were no issues. Speaking to the Mail Online travel expert Paul Charles revealed: “The key advice is that if you’re flying to the US tomorrow then make sure you’re checking whether flights are affected.

“There’s no evidence of any problems in other countries including the UK of 5G interfering with aircraft safety systems, so I think it’s a case of American airlines needing more education before 5G can be rolled out.”

He went on to add: “But from a passenger point of view, the advice is to plan your trip is normal and check for any cancellations.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.