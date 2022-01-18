BREAKING: Ryan Giggs assault trial adjourned

Breaking News – Ryan Giggs’ assault trial has been adjourned and the former Man United star has been handed a new court date.

Ryan Giggs’ trial has been adjourned for nearly seven months and is now scheduled for August 8, 2022, due to a backlog of cases at Manchester Crown Court.

The former Manchester United and Wales midfielder was due to appear in court yesterday, January 17, accused of headbutting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

47-year-old Giggs allegedly assaulted Kate, 36, causing her actual bodily hard at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

He also allegedly used coercive and controlling behaviour towards her between December 2017 and November 2020.

The Wales manager has also been charged with common assault after he allegedly attacked Kate’s younger sister, Emma Greville, during the November 1 incident.

Giggs denies the accusations and previously said in a statement: “I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations.”

“I look forward to clearing my name.”

He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in July as Manchester Crown Court heard how he allegedly kicked his Kate and threw her naked out of their hotel room.

The clerk read out details of Giggs’ alleged controlling and coercive behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend, which included messaging her and/or blocking her when she went on nights out with other people, threatening to send emails to her friends and employers about their sexual relationship, Kicking her in the back and then throwing her out of their Stafford Hotel bedroom and sending constant unwanted messages to her and her friends when she tried to break up with him.

