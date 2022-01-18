BREAKING: Dominic Cummings WILL give evidence as part of No 10 party investigations

Breaking News – Dominic Cummings will be interviewed as part of the investigation into parties held at No 10 during the Covid lockdown.

It has been announced today, January 18, that Dominic Cummings will be interviewed as part of the investigation into gatherings and parties held at No 10 during the Covid lockdown.

Johnson’s former chief advisor confirmed to Sky News that he will be involved in the investigations into events at Downing Street and other government departments.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A Cabinet Office source told Sky News: “If we reach the end of the investigation and the inquiry hasn’t spoken to Dominic Cummings, eyebrows would be raised.”

The confirmation that Cummings will speak to Sue Gray follows allegations that the prime minister knew in advance about a drinks party at No 10 in May 2020 and that he agreed for it to go ahead.

The claims have been confirmed to Sky News, however, Downing Street continues to insist that Johnson knew about the party.

The PM maintained this stance today, saying in an interview that “nobody told me” the garden party was “against the rules.”

Last week, Downing Street apologised to the Queen over parties held at No 10 on the night before Prince Philip’s funeral, where she was seen mourning alone.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.