Breaking: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Ashling Murphy

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Ashling Murphy, the Primary school teacher who was attacked while she was out jogging on the banks of the Grand Canal in Cappincur, Tullamore on Wednesday, January 12.

Irish police have been investigating the death of the 23-year-old and are said to have arrested a man in his 30s. According to the Irish Independent, the man was detained by detectives at a Dublin hospital shortly after 11 am – while the funeral of the school teacher was taking place in the parish Church of Saint Brigid, Diocese of Meath.

According to The Sun, the man was brought to Tullamore Police Station where he will be interviewed there by specialist officers this afternoon. It is believed that he had been in hospital since Thursday, January 13.

He is said to have received treatment for a number of injuries – including some believed to be self-inflicted, the tabloid newspaper reports.

Superintendent Eamonn Curley said at the time: “This area here, where the crime occurred, is popular among Tullamore residents and is widely used for recreational purposes,

“The victim of this crime is Ashling Murphy.

“Ashling was a schoolteacher in Durrow National School. Our prayers are with Ashling’s family at this time and indeed the wider community, her teaching colleagues and the children she taught who are without their teacher today.

“Immediately following the discovery of this crime, a full-scale murder investigation was launched.”

Thousands of mourners attended the funeral and tributes flooded social media for the beloved teacher.

Antrim Senior Hurling team wrote on Twitter: “The Antrim Senior Hurling team paid their respect this morning in Tullamore for Ashling Murphy and her family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

The Antrim Senior Hurling team paid their respect this morning in Tullamore for Ashling Murphy and her family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. pic.twitter.com/rkXn6PPNzt — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) January 16, 2022

Connacht Rugby wrote: “Some things are bigger than rugby. Today we remembered Ashling Murphy and stand united with the country in mourning an awful tragedy.

“Everyone at Connacht Rugby extends our deepest sympathies to her family, friends, pupils and colleagues.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Some things are bigger than rugby. Today we remembered Ashling Murphy and stand united with the country in mourning an awful tragedy. Everyone at Connacht Rugby extends our deepest sympathies to her family, friends, pupils and colleagues. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. pic.twitter.com/G4k8tpoqTe — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) January 15, 2022

Police stated at the time that “no stone will be left unturned” in the murder investigation and have continued to call for more witnesses. Reportedly part of the random attack was witnessed by two women before the suspect fled the scene.

