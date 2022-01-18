Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards

Last year Amazon announced that it would stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards, but today it announced that it would not be going ahead with the ban.

The ban which was going to be effective from January 19th, was announced in November last year with the company unhappy with the high charges levied by credit card companies in the UK. The ban targeted Visa only which at the time Bloomberg speculated could be for other issues in addition to the costs.

When the announcement was made a Visa spokesperson said: “We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future. When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins.”

It understood that Amazon are working with Visa to try and resolve the dispute over payment fees

The news that Amazon has halted its ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards will be widely welcomed by the online retailer’s customers, with both organisations standing to lose too much if an agreement cannot be reached.

