£60,000 a year jobs are on offer to degreeless jobseekers according to Adzuna.

According to the job search engine Adzuna, high-paying jobs are up for grabs even if you do not have a degree. The highest paying job in the UK that jobseekers are welcome to apply for without a degree is a Scrum Master. Scrum Masters help teams manage their communication in the technology industry. The job is highly specialised though so relevant experience would be needed.

Adzuna co-founder Andrew Hunter explained: “2022 is a year of financial opportunity for degreeless jobseekers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Tight labour market conditions mean employers are casting their hiring nets wider than ever before to catch candidates with the right skills – and they’re offering tantalising pay packets as bait.

“For many roles, self-taught skills are more important than a formal education, particularly in soaring sectors like IT and trade and construction.

“Scrum Masters, for example, are earning upwards of £66,000, and while knowledge of the scrum system and top notch project management skills are needed for success, a degree isn’t.”

Over 600 jobs were reportedly available in November for Scrum Masters and they paid a staggering 60 plus thousand pounds a year on average.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.