Vaccination points without appointment this week in Malaga

As the Junta de Andalucia continues its quest to innoculate the whole of the community, three more vaccination points will be available in Malaga city during the course of this week.

Except for children under 12, everyone who wants to get vaccinated against Covid can do so, until next Sunday 23 inclusive. Appointments will not be necessary at the three vaccination points set up at: the Teatinos, La Roca, and El Palo health centres. In the latter, it will be in the mobile unit installed next to the building.

These points will accept all those 12 years of age or older, who are due for their first and second doses. Also, those 18 years of age or older who were inoculated with Jannsen or Astra Zeneca, plus anybody aged 46 or older, for the third booster dose, can get the vaccine.

In the mobile unit at El Palo:

From this Monday, until Thursday, January 20 inclusive. Hours are from 9am to 2pm, then from 4pm to 6pm.

On Friday 21, from 9am to 3pm.

Saturday 22, and Sunday 23, from 9am to 2pm.

At the La Roca health centre:

From this Monday, until Friday, January 21, inclusive, from 8:30am to 6:30pm. On Saturday 22, and Sunday 23, from 9am to 2pm.

At the Santa Ines-Teatinos health centre:

From this Monday, until Friday, January 21 inclusive, from 8:30am to 6.30pm.

Saturday 22, and Sunday 23, from 9am to 2pm, as reported by malagahoy.es.

