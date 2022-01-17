Torrevieja’s young learn to sing in harmony as Choir School reopens

CHOIR SCHOOL: Education councillor Ricardo Recuero and Agamed’s manager Jorge Ballesta sign collaboration agreement Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA’S Municipal Choir School, which closed during the last legislative term, has resumed activities.

The Agamed water supply company has allocated €14,192 to the choir and signed a collaboration agreement with the town hall’s Education department to promote choral singing and Torrevieja’s own Habaneras tradition amongst the young.

Auditions for children and young people aged between four and 25 will be held between 10am and 1pm on January 29 at Torrevieja’s Palacio de la Musica.

There will no registration fee for the classes which will be held on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings and are due to begin in February.

