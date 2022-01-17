Torrevieja goes exotic as it turns to Dragon Fruit production

A FAMILY of Vega Baja agricultural growers are now cultivating exotic dragon fruit, also known as pitaya.

“In 2014 we realised that the existing production model was outdated,” said Rogelio Rios. “There was competition from all countries and everyone was producing the same things.”

The Rios family, who live in Torrevieja, looked for alternatives and came up with dragon fruit, usually found in Mexico, Southeast Asia, India and throughout the tropical and subtropical world.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A type of cactus, it needs less water than the Rios’ citrus fruit trees, although pollination is more complicated, Rogelio said.

Dragon fruit, which is distributed by the Mercalicante and Mercamurcia wholesalers and the Orihuela Lonja agricultural market, can fetch up to €8 a kilo at source, although prices have recently stabilised and cost the consumer between €10 and €12 a kilo.