Torrevieja goes exotic as it turns to Dragon Fruit production

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Torrevieja goes exotic as it turns to Dragon Fruit production
DRAGON FRUIT: Fetch better prices than citrus fruit and need less water Photo credit: One World Thailand

A FAMILY of Vega Baja agricultural growers are now cultivating exotic dragon fruit, also known as pitaya.

“In 2014 we realised that the existing production model was outdated,” said Rogelio Rios.  “There was competition from all countries and everyone was producing the same things.”

The Rios family, who live in Torrevieja, looked for alternatives and came up with dragon fruit, usually found in Mexico, Southeast Asia, India and throughout the tropical and subtropical world.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A type of cactus, it needs less water than the Rios’ citrus fruit trees, although pollination is more complicated, Rogelio said.

Dragon fruit, which is distributed by the Mercalicante and Mercamurcia wholesalers and the Orihuela Lonja agricultural market, can fetch up to €8 a kilo at source, although prices have recently stabilised and cost the consumer between €10 and €12 a kilo.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here