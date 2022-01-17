Tech boost to attract international companies to the Costa del Sol’s Marbella.

Marbella on the Costa del Sol is set to bring in international companies to the area. The town has completed its installation of 5G.

Cristóbal Garre the councillor for Innovation and New Technologies highlighted that the new technology will allow international companies to “set their sights on our municipality.” The implementation of 5G will benefit companies wanting to have remote workers and develop businesses that require fast Internet speeds.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Garre commented: “This service allows connection speeds that, together with fibre optics, place us at the level of the most digitised and technological cities. We have been one of the European municipalities where the deployment of this service has been carried out most quickly.”

A multitude of works has been carried out recently. Garre explained: “We have continued to adapt procedures to the new requirements with the contracting of new software and hardware systems and, especially, minimising the vulnerability of the networks.”

The councillor also highlighted that two data processing centres have been installed in different areas. This means that “if one fails, the activity is not paralysed and continues with the backup of the mirror system”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.