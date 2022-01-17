Swept away: Fears grow for missing Brit caught by Tonga tsunami

Swept away: Fears grow for missing Brit charity worker caught by the Tonga tsunami.

The tsunami hit Tonga on Saturday, January 15, after a volcanic eruption. Brit Angela Glover is said to be missing. Angela had been living in Tonga with her husband James.

Angela had reportedly been at home in the Veitongo area with James and their pet pooches when the tsunami hit the house.

According to reports, waves up to 1.2 metres high hit the family home. Angela’s family and friends have revealed that she was swept away. Her husband James was, fortunately, able to hold onto a tree.

Speaking to The Guardian Angela’s brother Nick Eleini said: “The tsunami hit around 5.30pm local time, I believe,”

“Angela and her husband, James, got washed away. James was able to cling on to a tree for quite a long time, but Angela was unable to do so and was washed away with the dogs, I think four or five dogs.”

Brighton born Angela runs an animal shelter in Tonga and also works at a tattoo parlour.

One of the dogs has been recovered by the search and rescue operations according to Angela’s brother. Nick is flying home from Sydney to be with the family in this difficult time.

According to reports, the British embassy supplied James with a satellite phone which allowed him to pass the shocking news onto Angela’s family in the UK.

