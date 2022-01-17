Stunning places to visit in Spain: Sevilla.

Sevilla or Seville is a perfect place for both national and international travellers to make the most of Spanish culture and food. Sevilla is home to a marvellous maze of narrow winding streets complete with plazas and Moorish style houses. Visitors will be enchanted as they wander through cobblestone lanes and enjoy the unique ambience of the city.

Sevilla is the capital of the Sevilla province in the autonomous community of Andalucia in southern Spain. The city is around 550 kilometres from Madrid. Sevilla is the perfect place to head to if you want to enjoy flamenco performances or check out some amazing festivals.

Places to visit in Sevilla

Visitors should make sure they head to the Catedral de Sevilla. The cathedral is full of art treasures and it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The cathedral was built on the site of the town’s main mosque.

Travellers should not miss the cathedral’s impressive 93-meter-high tower. The tower was originally the mosque’s minaret.

As you explore the cathedral you will come across the Capilla Mayor – Main Chapel, which is home to a stunning Gothic woodcarving.

In the 16th-century Sacristía Mayor chamber visitors will be stunned by the crown of the Virgen de los Reyes which is adorned with precious stones.

One of the best ways to check out the cathedral is to join an organised group tour that will reveal the history of Sevilla. Make sure that you do not miss the Patio de los Naranjos – Patio of Orange Trees or the chance to wander around the octagonal fountain.

Barrio Santa Cruz

The Barrio Santa Cruz is said to be the most enchanting neighbourhood in Sevilla. The area should be wandered around on foot as you take in the old-fashioned charm. Many of the churches in the Judería or Jewish quarter, were originally synagogues when the city was under Moorish rule.

The area comes complete with whitewashed houses, winding cobblestone paths that can only be explored on foot and plazas complete with a selection of cafés to while away the time and enjoy a little people watching.

Make sure you check out the Plaza Doña Elvira, the Plaza Refinadores and the Plaza Santa Cruz.

The Real Alcázar

Another UNESCO World Heritage Site is the Real Alcázar. The medieval fortress was originally built by Moorish rulers and the palace was built in the 10th century.

The Palace is accessed via the Puerta Principal and visitors will be stunned by the Islamic architecture as they explore. Decorative friezes and Arabic scripts can be discovered in the Sala de los Embajadores – the Hall of the Ambassadors.

The Palace is also home to perfectly manicured gardens complete with orange trees, Andalucian courtyards, fountains and decorative pools.

Festivals

One of the most famous celebrations in Sevilla is Semana Santa or Holy Week. The festival takes place in the days leading up to Easter and the cofradías carry out processions from their local churches to the Cathedral of Santa Maria. At this time of year, the ambience is truly amazing.

