Spanish police ask the nation for help identifying possible victim of child abuse

The Spanish police have posted a tweet with three photos and asked the nation for help identifying a possible victim of child abuse.

On Monday, January 17, the National Police has posted a tweet asking for help identifying an underage girl who is possibly at risk of child abuse. They shared three photos of the child’s bedroom on the social network, asking citizens to take a moment to look at it and contact them via email if they recognised the room.

The room in the photos clearly belongs to a child, as there are several stuffed animals on the bed, some pictures of owls stuck on the wall and two built-in wardrobes with two posters that appear to be of fairies on purple backgrounds.

“VERY IMPORTANT! A minor could be at risk. Please look at these photos carefully and write to us at [email protected] if you recognise this room,” wrote the police in the post on Twitter.

¡MUY IMPORTANTE! Una menor podría estar en riesgo.

Por favor mira bien estas fotos y escríbenos a [email protected] si reconoces esta habitación. pic.twitter.com/xJTDa3I3Pj — Policía Nacional (@policia) January 17, 2022

