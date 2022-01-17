Sixth wave of infections in Spain stabilising

The latest figures show that the wave of infections in Spain is stabilising as a number of regions report lower numbers of positive tests.

Although some regions have not updated their numbers for a while and many don’t report on the weekends, last week’s figures do show a reduction in the number of new cases in comparison to the previous week. What is also not known is the incidence of cases not being reported with many who test positive experiencing mild symptoms.

Infection rates were at 426 points a week ago and have since fallen to 203 points, however half of that number came in the last week suggesting numbers are in fact going up.

The latest data shows that Galicia is of highest concern with 8,615 new cases, bringing active cases to 69,717.

Catalonia reported 45 deaths in one day with 22,081 new infections, up 60% on the week before.

Navarra, who has one of the highest number of cases, has seen cases drop for the fifth consecutive day.

Murcia, another high area reported 3,707 new infections including that of a 5-year-old boy with previous pathologies.

Aragon reports 3,332 new infections without deaths.

The Balearic Islands recorded 2,358 new cases and three deaths.

The news that numbers of infections are stablising in Spain corresponmds with what is being seen in other countries, with the UK and others starting to see afall in the inefection rates.

