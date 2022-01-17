Police warn of new hard-to-spot method used by burglars to enter houses

The National Police have issued a warning for a new hard-to-spot method used by burglars to check whether anyone is at home before entering houses.

The National Police has issued a warning on social networks against a technique used by burglars to determine which houses are empty in order to then enter and burgle them. The method involves the criminals placing an invisible silicone thread between the doorframe and the door in order to see if someone lives there.

The thread is difficult to detect because it is made of silicone or glue and is placed in places that are hard to spot. The National Police recommends looking carefully and calling immediately if spotted.

The thread is placed on the doorframe and breaks if the door is opened. This lets thieves know that there are people living in the residence. If they return and the thread is intact, it means that nobody is living there.

At this point, they take the opportunity to enter and steal from the residence. This is why the authorities recommend installing reinforced doors or doors that have a least two locks at different points. They also advise keeping an eye on the door, particularly if the residence is unoccupied for long periods of time.

❗ATENCIÓN❗

