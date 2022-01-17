Plans for somewhere to meet on the Costa Blanca’s Orihuela Costa

ORIHUELA COSTA: Plans to be drafted for Civic Centre Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA COSTA is a step nearer to building a new civic centre in Calle Madreperla in La Zenia.

Orihuela city hall has put out to tender the contract to draft plans for the €2.5 million multipurpose building that will include spaces for workshops, a gym with dressing rooms, an administration area and a function room seating 400.

The 6,000-square metre project occupying a 12,298-square metre plot was the outcome of several meetings with different Orihuela Costa groups and associations, explained Citizens’ Participation councillor, Almudena Baldo.

Here they discussed the features they wanted for the much-needed and much-requested centre, Baldo said.

“The site will have a 1000-square metre parking area and, in order to host big events, all involved agreed that the centre should have an open-air auditorium for at least 2,000 people with an area of around 2,500 square metres and a covered stage”, the councillor revealed.

A 980-square metre, one-storey building with a 400-square metre basement, will be at the heart of the complex, with the remaining area turned into gardens and pathways, Orihuela mayor Emilio Bascuña said.


“We should congratulate ourselves because now we know what we want and we trust that before long this can become a reality which meets the expectations of Orihuela Costa’s groups and residents’ associations,” Bascuñana concluded.

