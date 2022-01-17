Pilar de la Horadada’s Health councillor demands a solution for urbanisations’ closed centres

PILAR DE LA HORADA’S Mil Palmeras and Pinar de Campoverde urbanisations no longer have their own auxiliary health centres.

Pilar’s Health councillor Nieves Moreno has written to the management of Torrevieja hospital – which normally provides medical staff during emergencies – asking them to provide cover for both centres without delay.

Moreno explained that she asked in writing “because nobody answers the telephone or emails.”

The councillor commented that staff who were off sick, reorganising the appointments system and staff timetables were causing a significant deterioration in health care which was directly affecting Pilar de la Horadada’s population.