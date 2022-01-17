Piers Morgan reveals plans to be a ‘tri-continental irritant’

Credit: Instagram

Piers Morgan reveals plans to be a ‘tri-continental irritant’. Piers is set to return to morning TV soon.

The former Good Morning Britain host appeared with Sophie Raworth on BBC’s Sunday Morning. He commented on controversial topics such as Novak Djokovic’s deportation and the Prince Andrew sex scandal.

Piers commented: “I haven’t been on breakfast television for nearly a year.

“It feels weird but nice. And my one question for you is… Am I allowed to have an opinion? Because that was the problem before.”

Piers’ new show is set to begin in the spring and will be broadcast to fans in the UK, the US and in Australia.

Piers revealed: “I am launching a new global daily TV show for Rupert Murdoch’s news corporation in America, starting in the spring.


“It will air daily in the UK, daily in the US and in Australia daily as well so I will be a tri-continental irritant which is something I have been aspiring to be for quite some time.”

He went on to add: “Its going to be opinion, debate, big interviews, so if you’ve missed me on morning TV, I’m sorry but I’ll be back very soon.

“If you haven’t missed me, I’m not sorry.”


