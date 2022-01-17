Parking paradise in Orihuela until a new Blue Zone contract is awarded

Linda Hall
ORIHUELA STREETS: Free parking until new Blue Zone contract awarded Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA no longer has Blue Zone ORA paid parking.

City hall’s contract with the company that managed the service has expired and as this has not yet been put out to tender once more, motorists are currently parking free of charge on all Orihuela streets.

The concessionary’s four-year contract, which began in January 2016, included the option for two 12-month extensions but these have now been used up and city hall’s Infrastructures department has taken no steps to find a replacement.

Councillor Jose Aix, also spokesman for the Ciudadanos party, explained during a SER radio chat show that city hall had intended to renew the contract until the municipal auditor pointed out that this possibility had not been not included in the original conditions.

