Our Pick For The World’s Best Road Trips

Road trips are sometimes the best way to travel around the world because you have the time to see everything the world has to offer. It’s very cheap compared to any other option and you can go wherever you go if you have permission.

Driving your own car or renting one will provide more comfort than a bus or plane. So, once you realize how great it can be it’s time to see what some of the top locations you should visit are. Everything you need will be in your vehicle so do your research before going on any trip.

Every Part of Italy

Italy is on top of the list when it comes to destinations where you can see a lot of things in a small area. Each city has a great history behind it and you will be able to reach most of the parts by car. There are some amazing winter destinations in Europe that you can visit before or after Italy.

The only problem might be the streets that are very narrow and you can easily scratch or damage your car if you poorly asses it. Salerno is usually the starting point on these trips which is on the west coast.

Iceland Roads

There’s something called Gold Circle also known as Ring Road which is a 230km route that will take you about 3 hours to pass without stopping. Even if there are plenty of destinations around the world like beautiful waterfalls, mountains, and valleys, Iceland has it all in one place.

Depending on where you live, it may be smarter to rent a vehicle but remember to get your international drivers license so you will be able to drive there. Some of the locations you have to visit are their National Park and Gullfoss waterfall. Besides having a wonderful view, all roads are well managed so you won’t have any trouble with it.

Tallinn to Vilnius

You probably never thought too much about visiting Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia but they have one of the finest roads across the Baltic Sea. You can travel by sea as long as you like but once you stop and get rest, you can visit some of the most amazing castles that are more than 5 centuries old.

Tallinn is the capital of Estonia and it’s the perfect place to get a hotel and try their food. Most of the dishes in the Baltic countries are the same so you won’t need to stop at every point to experience something new. It’s also very cheap to get food so you will save more than expected.

Pacific Coast

We can’t make a list without a location in the US and it’s on it for a reason. Being one of the biggest countries in the world, it needs to have beautiful locations you can road trip on. It’s hard to have one example of the best road trip in the US but driving across the Pacific is breathtaking.

California is well known for its weather and the journey you take along the coast can last from one day to two weeks. There are plenty of stops you have to make including San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Francisco. Just make sure you filled up your tank and you have everything packed for the trip.