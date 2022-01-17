Nike fires anti-vax employees

Nike has taken the decision to fire all its anti-vax employees, and only those with a medical or religious exemption will not have to prove that they are fully vaccinated.

“You failed to complete the verification process and our records show that you do not have an approved exemption. As a result, you are not in compliance with the Policy and your employment is scheduled to be terminated on Saturday, January 15, 2022,” stated the email in which anti-vax Nike employees were informed that they were being fired as they did not have a valid exemption for being unvaccinated.

The company had previously warned its employees of this measure on December 1 and has now begun to implement it. The total number of people it will affect is not yet known, as some of its more than 14,000 employees will have obtained exemptions at the last moment.

Nike employees have been working remotely since the start of the pandemic and there are hopes of returning to normal gradually this year.

Another company that also plans on getting rid of its employees who cannot justify being unvaccinated is Columbia Sportswear. This company has not said exactly how many workers will be affected, although it will be a “relatively small” number.

