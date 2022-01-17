MALLORCA based Age in Spain’s Friendline covers all of Spain, connecting the elderly with a cheerful and friendly voice.

One of life’s great pleasures is making a new friend – finding someone who shares your interests, your priorities or maybe just your sense of humour.

But making new friends often gets harder as we get older (even before we take Covid into account). That’s why Age in Spain has launched Friendline.

Friendline is a telephone friendship service that connects people who want to rekindle the joy of chatting to a friend with volunteers willing to give a little bit of their time on a regular basis. Reaching out and volunteering for Friendline can give an older person something new to look forward to in their week and help them avoid the negative effects of loneliness and isolation.

If you live in Spain and are interested in joining Friendline either as a volunteer or as someone who like to be contacted then get in touch via https://www.ageinspain.org/friendline.​

Please bear in mind that the telephone befriending service may not be useful for people with memory loss, dementia or mental health issues who need a higher level of support.

These conditions may affect the person’s ability to build a telephone friendship and, in some instances, could even cause distress.

One great example of the positive use of the service has been concerns Brian Wyrill who lives in Alfas del Pi in Costa Blanca North who regularly receives calls from volunteer Sara and enjoys chatting about his days as a driving instructor, although he now lives in the quiet lane.

To help him enjoy his 90th birthday, another volunteer Fiona went to visit him to chat in person.

