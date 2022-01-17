Malaga pet cemetery: one step away from becoming a reality

The long-awaited pet cemetery in Malaga is only one step away from becoming a reality, and the final obstacles are likely to be overcome in the next few months.

The Malaga pet cemetery, which is set to be established within the Parque Cementerio de Málaga, is getting increasingly closer to becoming a reality. The Department of Environmental Sustainability is now focusing on resolving one last administrative hurdle before it can unblock the project, which has faced certain obstacles along the way.

“Administratively, the criteria of different technicians do not coincide in terms of establishing the methodology for its opening”, said Gemma del Corral, from the Department of Environmental Sustainability.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The reason these administrative issues arise is that “our cemetery is to be managed publicly, and in Spain, there are not many such cemeteries, as the large majority are managed through contracts”, according to del Corral.

Del Corral hopes that this last issue can be resolved “in the first few months” of this year so that the project can move forward. The project is backed by the Malaga Animal and Plant Protection Society.

“I understand that when we lose a pet, we need to mourn for it, and if we can mourn in a physical place, it seems that the wound heals faster”, said Carmen Manzano, the director of the Malaga Animal and Plant Protection Society.

“Throughout my life, I have lost many animals and the wound is still slightly open. If I had a physical place to go to, I would be satisfied,” she added.

The owners will be able to choose whether to cremate or bury their pets. The cemetery could also be the home of a colony of cats, an idea that has also been discussed.

The project was approved in 2018, and the cemetery agreed to condition a space within its facilities for deceased pets. The project included the construction of a circular building with a total area of around 1,000 square metres, divided into two floors and covered by a layer of vegetation.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.