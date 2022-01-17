MALAGA magical mystery music events later this month, make a booking without knowing who is playing or where to go.

When House music and raves first started, they were often secretive as they were being held without licences and those wanting to attend were told to meet at a specific time and place where the location was revealed.

Something similar is now taking place, but it is certainly legal although it still retains an edge of mystery and is taking the world by storm presenting music in different and intimate settings.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It started in London in 2009, when Rafe Offer invited some friends over to a London flat for a low-key, intimate gig. Eight people gathered in the living room to listen to live music performed by friend and musician Dave Alexander.

There were no bad vibes, fights or even flat beer, just a special event which got everyone thinking and thus Sofar Sounds was founded to capture that magic.

Quickly, what started as a hobby spread into a global community for artists and audiences to come together in unique and welcoming spaces – with an added element of surprise – to share, discover, create and, hopefully make a friend or find their new favourite band along the way.

Today, Sofar Sounds is a community of thousands of artists, hosts, fans, travellers and more, putting on hundreds of secret, intimate events per month, across 325 cities around the world and Malaga has just been included.

The first event takes place in the centre of Malaga Capital on Saturday January 29 from 7.30pm and costs €10 so if you don’t mind not knowing who you are going to see or even where it will take place until 36 hours before the event, just sign up.

The second is on Saturday February 12 from 9pm with tickets costing €15 also in Malaga Capital and again no details revealed until 36 hours before hand.

There will be a need to produce proof of vaccination on the nights and everyone will have to wear masks and respect social distancing but if you fancy a different night out on the basis that these will be enjoyable events visit https://www.sofarsounds.com.

Thank you for reading ‘Malaga magical mystery music events later this month’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.