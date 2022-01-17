Latest newsletter from Age Concern Costa Calida in Murcia

FORTY-SEVEN swimmers braved jellyfish, donned fancy dress and took to the sea for Age Concern Costa Calida’s annual fundraiser in Mazarron.

All sponsorship monies should be in by January 31 and Age Concern will announce the total in mid-February.

Upcoming Age Concern Costa Calida events include the Annual General Meeting in the Social Centre garden on January 25 at 1pm, followed by their Vintage Store sale on January 28 from 10am to 1pm.

The Menu del Dia lunch on January 26 at Piccolo’s sold out in two days, and Age Concern’s Gail advised members to keep their eyes peeled for the next.

February 14 sees the Valentines Dance in Puerto de Mazarron with further details to be announced later.

The Social Centre organises activities every weekday between 10am and 1pm, with a Men Only session on Fridays.

“There’s always someone available to chat or answer queries, so just drop in and say hi,” Gail said.

Age Concern Social Centre, 2B Avenida de los Covachos, Camposol Sector C, Murcia

Enquiries (634 344 589); Lifeline (Mazarron and Puerto de Mazarrón 634 325 408); Camposol (634 312 516)

For equipment loan call 634 306 927 between 10am and 4 pm, Monday to Friday

Email: [email protected] Facebook: Age Concern Costa Calida.