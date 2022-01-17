Insparya patient: “I would have done it sooner”

“If I had known the results, I would have done it sooner.” That’s what patients say about the treatments provided by the best experts in hair transplant.

Hair loss is a disease and more and more men and women are suffering from it every day. Getting specialized treatment is becoming more and more common, because saying goodbye to hair loss is now possible. However, it is very important to hire qualified professionals in order to get good results. Grupo Insparya, endorsed by Cristiano Ronaldo, is the leading medical group in Europe in the field of hair transplant.

Besides, thanks to the innovative techniques used and the development of their own technology, Insparya clinics were able to minimize surgery duration, reducing it to just 6 hours and ensuring definite results that certainly change patients’ lives. Álvaro Fontenla, patient of Insparya, talks about his experience with hair loss. “I see pictures taken nine months ago and I had very little hair, now I have a fringe, I can comb my hair and dry it with a blow dryer.

I look pretty good! If I had known the results, I would have done it sooner.” These results are achieved thanks to Insparya’s exclusive technology Dual Extraction Device, a device that allows it to transplant up to 4,000 follicular units in just one session. Insparya clinics also perform beard and eyebrow transplants using the FUE technique.

And Alvaro’s story is just one of many. Insparya is endorsed by more than 45,000 patients who are satisfied with the hair treatments and procedures performed by the group in more than 80 surgery rooms distributed in 7 clinics in Madrid, Marbella, Lisbon, Porto, Braga and Algarve.

It also counts on a team of more than 300 people, including leading engineering, mechanical and, of course, medical professionals. Insparya is the only group that invests in the development of its own technology, by means of hair health research projects. Currently, its research center is studying the possibility of cloning follicular units with mother cells so that in the future any person can have a hair transplant.

Additionally, every clinic of Grupo Insparya is designed to provide comprehensive hair health services, including preventive treatments and treatments aimed at delaying hair aging and loss, such as biostimulation and nutrition based on mesotherapy with the exclusive MesoHAIR formula, platelet-rich plasma to stop follicular unit cell deterioration, or the Low Level Laser Therapy helmet, developed to increase hair irrigation.

Grupo Insparya offers personalized financing programs without interests, so that everybody can choose to look better and forget about personal image issues. The group’s clinics guarantee satisfaction and offer postoperative follow-up for 18 months after the surgery, through appointments with a doctor who evaluates the progress of each individual patient.