Horror crash leaves three dead and two seriously injured. The police are appealing for witnesses.

A crash on the A1 near Stamford in Lincolnshire has left three people dead and two people seriously injured. The crash happened on Sunday morning, January 16, shortly before 1am.

The victims were aged 25, 34 and 38 years old. The crash occurred on the A1 near Peterborough’s Wothorpe.

The police are investigating the crash which involved three vehicles, a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery. The police have called for witnesses to come forward particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information can contact the police directly on 101 and quoting incident number 24 of 16 January. Information can be passed anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers.

