Help Cruz Azul to help pets in need in Los Alcazares in Murcia

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Help Cruz Azul help pets in need in Los Alcazares in Murcia
FEBRUARY 9: Fun fundraiser in Los Alcazares to help Cruz Azul Murcia animal charity Photo credit: Cruz Azul

DESPITE the challenges of the pandemic, Cruz Azul Murcia continued to help pet-owners who needed assistance throughout 2020 and 2021.

Cruz Azul Murcia is a registered charity that provides veterinary care for the sick and injured pets of people in need and promotes responsible pet ownership.

Charities have faced a very hard time over the past two years but Cruz Azul’s volunteers had risen to the challenge, Cruz Azul president Lyn Baines told the Euro Weekly News.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Thanks to an understanding landlord, our generous supporters and our trusted vets, no animal in need was turned away. Thankfully, the Cruz Azul donation centre in San Javier (next to Yorkshire Linen) was able to resume usual opening hours and we got back on track, planning fundraising events for 2022.”

The first is a fun day on February 9, organised by Jilly Roberts, at Le Petit Bistrot in Calle Rio Nalon in Los Alcazares.

“Enjoy a quiz, raffle, bingo, auction and entertainment from Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus as well as Jilly’s home-made Irish Stew!” Lyn said.


“This will be a popular event, so please pre-book your table and food to avoid disappointment by calling now on 603 285 123,” she added.

“We are a small team and always welcome offers of help with fundraising so please get in touch if you have any ideas for an event.

“If you or someone you know needs help, or you would like to volunteer or donate, please call 693 017 616, email: [email protected] or visit the www.cruzazulmurcia.com website.”


 

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here