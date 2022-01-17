Help Cruz Azul to help pets in need in Los Alcazares in Murcia

DESPITE the challenges of the pandemic, Cruz Azul Murcia continued to help pet-owners who needed assistance throughout 2020 and 2021.

Cruz Azul Murcia is a registered charity that provides veterinary care for the sick and injured pets of people in need and promotes responsible pet ownership.

Charities have faced a very hard time over the past two years but Cruz Azul’s volunteers had risen to the challenge, Cruz Azul president Lyn Baines told the Euro Weekly News.

“Thanks to an understanding landlord, our generous supporters and our trusted vets, no animal in need was turned away. Thankfully, the Cruz Azul donation centre in San Javier (next to Yorkshire Linen) was able to resume usual opening hours and we got back on track, planning fundraising events for 2022.”

The first is a fun day on February 9, organised by Jilly Roberts, at Le Petit Bistrot in Calle Rio Nalon in Los Alcazares.

“Enjoy a quiz, raffle, bingo, auction and entertainment from Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus as well as Jilly’s home-made Irish Stew!” Lyn said.

“This will be a popular event, so please pre-book your table and food to avoid disappointment by calling now on 603 285 123,” she added.

“We are a small team and always welcome offers of help with fundraising so please get in touch if you have any ideas for an event.

“If you or someone you know needs help, or you would like to volunteer or donate, please call 693 017 616, email: [email protected] or visit the www.cruzazulmurcia.com website.”