Gemma Collins kick starts her healthy New Year’s mission to get fit and have a baby.

The Only Way Is Essex star has kick started her New Year’s health mission. She is planning to get healthy so she can have a baby this year. Gemma took to Instagram to share a photo of how her fitness kick is going.

Gemma seems to be on track with her fitness goals and had enjoyed a bracing six-mile walk. She captioned the photo: “A beautiful day amongst nature 6 mile walk and feeling all organized for my week ahead I know we’re all wintering but it’s going to be spring soon and I can’t wait ! a good walk gets your mind straight I feel so good.”

Fans quickly responded with encouragement. One fan said: “So inspirational Gem💗👏🏼and you look absolutely stunning xx nature queen🌷👑 .“

Another fan said: “I did the same! Nice Sunday walk to clear the mind ready for the week ahead x.”

Gemma hopes to become a mum soon. She commented: “As much as I hate to admit it, I am turning 41 in a few weeks and not only that, I want to have a baby this year and it’s no secret that the healthier and fitter you are, it makes the process so amazing.”

Gemma recently opened up on her podcast about having IVF and said: “I really want a baby now, I’ve not been using any contraception.

“I can’t get pregnant so I’m gonna have to be brave now and look into this myself.

“It feels like sometimes – when’s it gonna happen? Why me?”

