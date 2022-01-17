Fish were slow to bite for the latest Carp-R-Us match on the River Segura

ROUND FIVE of the Carp-R-Us Winter-Spring series was fished on the Eden Two section of the Rio Segura.

This stretch has around 14 pegs but unfortunately five or six are now unusable due to the large amount of debris that has collected along its length, explained Car-R-Us secretary Steve Fell.

“The day started, and remained, quite cool, and rain earlier in the week meant that, for a change, the water level was quite good,” Steve said. “However, possibly due to the influx of cold water, the fish were slow to feed.”

Steve Fell won the match from Peg 2, taking 6.78 kilos of carp using method feeder. Second on Peg 1 was Dave Hutchinson with 3.37 kilos caught on pole with Nick Bastock just behind with 3.02 kilos. Terry Screen from Peg 7 came fourth with 1 kilo.

For more information, visit the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website.