Fish were slow to bite for the latest Carp-R-Us match on the River Segura

By
Linda Hall
-
0
CARP-R-US: Fishing club regularly fishes different stretches of the River Segura Photo credit: Carp-R-Us

ROUND FIVE of the Carp-R-Us Winter-Spring series was fished on the Eden Two section of the Rio Segura.

This stretch has around 14 pegs but unfortunately five or six are now unusable due to the large amount of debris that has collected along its length, explained Car-R-Us secretary Steve Fell.

“The day started, and remained, quite cool, and rain earlier in the week meant that, for a change, the water level was quite good,” Steve said. “However, possibly due to the influx of cold water, the fish were slow to feed.”

Steve Fell won the match from Peg 2, taking 6.78 kilos of carp using method feeder. Second on Peg 1 was Dave Hutchinson with 3.37 kilos caught on pole with Nick Bastock just behind with 3.02 kilos.  Terry Screen from Peg 7 came fourth with 1 kilo.

For more information, visit the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

