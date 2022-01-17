Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher reveals surprising news

Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher reveals surprising family news.

The former Emmerdale star shared surprising news with host Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast today. Kelvin married wife Liz back in 2015 and they have a daughter and a son together already. Kelvin explained on the breakfast show that the family are now expecting twins.

Kelvin and Liz were on the morning show to talk about Kelvin Fletcher’s Big Farm Adventure.

Sally Nugent kicked off the interview and said: “You were already quite busy, weren’t you, before you took on a farm, with two young children. And you have news to share with us this morning, which is…”

Liz made the announcement and revealed: “We’re having another two more children!”

She went on to joke that Kelvin is still dazed over the news of the impending arrivals.

Kelvin commented: “We just recently found out, to add another curveball if you like. We don’t really do things by halves and then we found out we’re having not just one baby, but two!

“So we’re having twins. It was an absolute eye-opener. So come May, we’ll be delivering lambs for the first time. I’m not going to be delivering babies as such but it is going to be a really busy time!”

He went on to add: “So yeah, we’ll have four children!”

Kelvin also talked about how lockdown had forced the family to spend time together which had benefited them all.

He commented: “After an intense four or five months of regular family life being disrupted, to be at the other end of the spectrum, where I’m constantly at home, in a weird way, it couldn’t have come at a better time for me and Liz, and for the kids.”

