Brit stalker followed her ex to the Costa Blanca

Brit stalker followed her ex to Costa Blanca’s Benidorm before allegedly scratching the word ‘nonce’ on his car.

Chloe Armes has been dragged before the courts and given a restraining order after harassing her former college officer with whom she had had a relationship. Chloe met David McDermott who was a support worker at Eccles College in Manchester on her college induction day. Two years later the pair began an affair that quickly turned sour.

The pair slept together but David tried to end the relationship. Chloe was no longer a student but things went from bad to worse.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Chloe reportedly followed David all the way to Benidorm on the Costa Blanca where she vandalised his car.

The case was put before Manchester Crown Court. David revealed: “The incidents with Chloe have changed my way of life. My daily routine has changed as I do not pick up my children as Chloe will turn up at their school.

“Chloe made allegations about me which has led to me losing my job, which will affect me financially.

“I feel frightened for my own safety as she is willing to attend the address at which I was at and damage my vehicle and shout for me to come out. My reputation has been tarnished as people will think the worst.”

Chloe was obsessed with David and stalked him relentlessly. Prosecutor Gavin Howie commented: “Eventually Chloe messaged [McDermott’s partner] on Instagram and told her about the relationship, sent him emails, saying she knew where he lived and made threats to smash up his car.

“She also threatened to tell his employer about the relationship and as a result, he changed his telephone number three times.

“On November 29, 2020, he noticed that the word “nonce”, had been spray painted onto the fence which backed onto the field behind his old address.

“He did not see who sprayed it on but that week he had seen Chloe walking around in the area a number of times.”

He went on to add: “On December 6, 2020, he was visiting his children at an address when, there was a ring at the door and it was Chloe asking him to come out, shouting and screaming abuse.

“Chloe damaged three windows which cost £400 to replace and also scratched the word “nonce” onto the bonnet of his car which cost £200 to repair.”

Chloe has now been banned from contacting David. Judge Hilary Manley reminded David that he should not have engaged in a relationship with an ex-student. She commented: “If he had a student under his care at the time, he would have been committing a very serious sexual offence where he would have been facing up to five years in prison.

“He has been dismissed for gross misconduct and rightly so in the opinion of this court.

“You are clearly remorseful and you are making plans for the future. Whatever the background, there can be no excuse for harassing any person.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.