Breaking: Body of British woman swept away by Tonga tsunami found

Breaking: The body of the British woman swept away by the Tonga tsunami has been found.

Angela Glover went missing after a volcano erupted in Tonga on Saturday, January 15. The volcano caused a tsunami which swept Angela away from her home.

Angela’s brother Nick Eleini is heading back to the UK from Sydney to be with his mother. He has told of how the family has been left devastated.

Speaking to Sky News he said: “I haven’t got the words in my vocabulary to even describe how we’re feeling at the moment”

“This is just a terrible shock that’s happened to us. We’re ordinary people stuff like this doesn’t happen to people like us, but then, it does.”

According to Angela’s brother, a search and rescue operation organised by her husband James discovered the body.

Nick commented: “Angela and James loved their life in Tonga and adored the Tongan people, in particular the Tongan love of family and the Tongan culture.”

He went on to add: “She was beautiful. She was absolutely a ray of sunshine. She would walk into a room and just lighten a room up.”

Angela’s brother had earlier told the Guardian: “The tsunami hit around 5.30pm local time, I believe,”

“Angela and her husband, James, got washed away. James was able to cling on to a tree for quite a long time, but Angela was unable to do so and was washed away with the dogs, I think four or five dogs.”

