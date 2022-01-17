Bank manager goes on trial in Albacete for misappropriation of more than €1m

A court in Albacete will try a bank manager who is accused of misappropriating more than €1m



A bank manager goes on trial today, Monday, January 17, in The Second Section of the Provincial Court of Albacete, charged with misappropriation. He is accused of defrauding the bank out of more than €1 million, by allegedly falsifying the signatures of clients in order to carry out surcharges and transfers between their accounts.

The Prosecutor’s Office has requested a prison sentence of nine years for JMMC, for what they deemed a continued crime of misappropriation, accompanied by a continued crime of documentary falsification.

On top of the sentence, the prosecutors are requesting a 15-month fine with a daily fee of €12. In addition, the defendant must compensate the entity €1,186,981. Likewise, the clients who have benefited from these actions must also compensate the entity, jointly with the accused, with a total amount of €895,806.

According to the indictment, these events took place between 2009 and 2012. This was period during which the defendant allegedly took advantage of his position as director of the Abengibre bank.

In 2011, JMMC made cash withdrawals into the MGP and AJM savings accounts, allegedly forging the signature of the holders to an amount of €135,900.

He is also accused of carrying out transfers for a total of €100,000, subsequently informing the clients, with false documentation, that the balance of their account was greater than €236,000 euros, creating a total loss of €199,000, which was then returned to them by the bank.

Similarly, in the fixed-term accounts of FGM and OGG, the accused made provisions that left their accounts with a balance of €40,000, causing a loss of €215,000, which once again, was returned to them by the bank.

The defendant also made dispositions through refunds, by falsifying the signature of the clients, until he had completely cancelled the balance of the accounts belonging to JGM and FGM, with a loss of €150,000.

His modus operandi was repeated up to 13 more times, with the affected bank having to pay back a total of €2,364,824, with an amount of €1,186,981 still pending regularisation, as reported by 20minutos.es.

