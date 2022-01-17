Andalucia begins administering booster jab to over-40s

From Monday, January 17, Andalucia has begun administering the booster jab of the COVID vaccine to over-40s, as long as a certain amount of time has passed since the previous jab.

From Monday, January 17, the Andalucian Health Service has started giving appointments for the booster jab against COVID-19 to over-40s (people born in 1975 or earlier). Last Wednesday, those born between 1970 and 1971 began to receive the jab.

The announcement was made in an interview on Friday by the minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, in which he insisted that this age range was “very important” as it was the group that expressed “most rejection towards the first vaccine”. “We hope they make an appointment on time”, he added.

Aguirre explained that the measure is part of the Public Health Committee’s plan to administer the third dose of the vaccine to all those over 18 years of age.

The booster jab can be given to adults who received the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna six months ago, the second dose of AstraZeneca three months ago or the Janssen vaccine three months ago. In the case of the latter two, the appointment can be made for individuals of any age.

