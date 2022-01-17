Alicante police detain woman with eight search and arrest warrants in her name

A woman was found to have eight search and arrest warrants in her name when arrested by Alicante cops

Officers from the Alicante National Police have reported the arrest of a 33-year-old woman of Romanian nationality, in the capital city of Alicante province. When she was detained, it was discovered that there were already eight search and arrest warrants out against her, some going back several years.

These warrants had been issued by courts in various cities across the country, and all for crime against property. It also came to light that the detainee had been using three different aliases to conceal her identity while committing her crimes. She had already been arrested on 20 previous occasions.

The arrested woman had eight warrants out from courts in Spain

Specifically, the arrested woman was wanted by judicial bodies in the Spanish cities of Marbella, Santander, Teruel, Alcoy (2), Torrevieja (2), and Benidorm. As reported by the National Police in a statement, the causes were related to crimes against property in the years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

As a result of her arrest, the Romanian woman has been taken into custody, and processed accordingly by police officers belonging to the Second Organized Crime Group of the Judicial Police Brigade of Alicante. She will subsequently be placed before the Alicante Court of Instruction, as reported by 20minutos.es.

