French media has reported that Alain Prost, the 66-year-old legendary quadruple Formula One world champion announced today, Monday, January 17, that he is leaving the Alpine racing team.

Prost tweeted earlier today voicing his ‘disappointment’ with the way the news was announced, and accusing the team of having no respect, as he had been expecting to make a joint statement. The Frenchman has been with the F1 team since 2015, where he has served as their ambassador and non-executive president.

A formidable force behind the wheel of a racing car, Prost won the F1 title in 1985, 1986, 1989, and 1993. His decision to quit comes only four days after that of Marcin Budkowski, the current CEO of Alpine.

As announced in a statement by Alpine president, Laurent Rossi, he will personally take temporary charge “to allow everyone to focus on the next season’s preparation”.

Prost returned to the former Renault team – which rebranded last year as Alpine – in 2015. He saw the team finish in a strong fifth position in last season’s Constructors’ World Championship, but will now be absent when they restart a new season in Bahrain on March 20.

Fellow French racer Esteban Ocon will once again drive alongside Alpine’s other former F1 world champion, Spain’s Fernando Alonso . Rumours in the media have hinted that Otmar Szafnauer could well replace Prost as the new executive director of the French team, after the American’s recent departure from the Aston Martin team, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es