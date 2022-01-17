80s pop legend Hazel O’Connor rushed to hospital following ‘serious medical event’

The legendary pop star of the 1980s reportedly suffered a bleed on the brain



The legendary singer-songwriter of the 1980s, Hazel O’Connor has been rushed to hospital in southwest France. It was confirmed by her brother Neil that she had been found at her French home on January 9, and rushed to a hospital after suffering what he described as a “serious medical event”.

According to Coventry Live, the hitmaker was subsequently placed in a 24-hour induced coma after doctors discovered she had bleeding on the brain.

“This is an important announcement about my darling sister, Singer, Songwriter and Actor, Hazel O’Connor”, Neil posted on Hazel’s Facebook page. “On Sunday last, 9/01/2022, Hazel was discovered at her place in SW France and was found to have suffered a serious medical event”, he continued.

“She was taken to her local hospital where it was determined that she’d had a bleeding on the brain, and that she should be transferred to a major hospital where her condition could be more effectively monitored. On Sunday things were touch and go, and the next 24 hours would determine how her recovery may go”.