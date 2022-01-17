12 dead after Afghanistan earthquake

An earthquake in Afghanistan has left 12 people dead

According to official reports, an earthquake hit western Afghanistan today, Monday, January 17, killing at least 12 people. District governor Mohammad Saleh Purdel informed AFP of the tremor that shook the Qadis district in the western province of Badghis.

Purdel confirmed that the victims all died as the result of the roofs on their homes collapsing from the movement. “Several people were also injured in today’s earthquake”, added Purdel, indicating that the victims included women and children.

The US Geological Survey recorded the shallow quake as magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale. This was the last thing the people of Afghanistan needed, with the country already gripped by a humanitarian disaster, worsened by the Taliban takeover of the country.

A devastating drought has already brought problems to the residents of Qadis, an area that has benefited very little from international aid in the past 20 years.

Earthquakes are a frequent occurrence, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Poorly constructed buildings are unfortunately always going to fall victim to a strong shake.

In 2015, a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake centred in the mountain range ripped across South Asia, killing 280 people, although the bulk of the deaths were in Pakistan. A tragic moment during this tremor came when 12 young Afghan girls fleeing their shaking school building, were crushed to death in the stampede, as reported by geo.tv.

