World Rugby Sevens competition travels to Malaga for the first time having last taken place in Dubai.

Back in 1976, one of the world’s first sponsored rugby tournaments took place with just nine international teams taking part in the first Hong Kong Sevens tournament.

Now, the concept of seven a side rugby is incredibly popular which each match lasting just seven minutes each half, creating an incredibly fast match which excites the crowds who nowadays arrive in fancy dress to enjoy the party atmosphere.

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series promoted by Kiwihouse arrives in Spain for the first time with 16 men’s and 12 women’s teams competing in a series of non-stop action matches.

Sadly, there will be no All Blacks as New Zealand’s men’s and women’s teams are unable to travel due to the pandemic but this is unlikely to dampen enthusiasm as the matches take place at the Estadio Cuidad de Malaga from Friday January 21 to Sunday January 23.

The stadium is located in an urban area in the southwest of Malaga, only seven kilometres away from the city centre. It has a very limited capacity, only 7616 lucky ones will be able to be in La Fiesta.

Tickets are available at https://proticketing.com/rugbysevenseriesmalaga.

Teams taking part are

Women’s

Pool A: Spain, Australia, Ireland, Belgium

Pool B: USA, Canada, Fiji, Poland

Pool C: Russia, Brazil, France, England

Men’s

Pool A: England, Fiji, South Africa, Scotland

Pool B: Australia, Germany, Ireland, Japan

Pool C: USA, Spain, Samoa, Argentina

Pool D: Kenya, Canada, France, Wales

A second series of matches will take place in Sevilla from January 28 to 30.

