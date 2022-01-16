Vital NHS 24 expanded

The vital NHS 24 service has been expanded in Scotland.

In a bid to help alleviate pressures on the NHS and social care a new NHS 24 call centre has been opened in Dundee. The service should be used by people with nonlife-threatening injuries before they head to Accident and Emergency or a Minor Injuries Unit.

NHS 24 Chief Executive Jim Miller explained: “NHS 24 has played a crucial role in Scotland’s response to the pandemic and our expansion in Dundee will ensure we are able to continue to provide high quality, safe and effective care to public in the months and years ahead.

“Call handlers, nurses, psychological mental health practitioners and mental health nurses are already working in this key contact centre delivering care. I expect it to be at full capacity by the end of March.”

Mr Yousaf visited the new centre and said: “We are experiencing the toughest winter our health and social care system has ever faced. With the current system pressures, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the role of NHS24 in giving support and advice to people who need it has never been more vital.

“I am extremely grateful for the contribution that NHS 24 staff have made during the pandemic, and particularly during these difficult winter months. I would urge everyone to make use of these services, by calling 111 or visiting NHS Inform when needed. Highly trained staff will be happy to give advice and direct you to the best place if you need treatment.

“This new call centre facility in Dundee will allow NHS 24 to further expand their capacity – helping more people and better managing capacity throughout the rest of the healthcare system.

“To help make this possible the Scottish Government has invested more than £20 million additional funding for NHS 24 this year for extra recruitment, and this new facility. All of this builds on the work undertaken as part of our £300 million investment in health and care services as part of our winter preparations.”

