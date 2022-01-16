Vera town hall puts budget surplus to good use throughout the municipality

NATSUN URBANISATION: Work has begun on improvements to roads Photo credit: Vera town hall

WORK on improving the roads at Vera Playa’s Natsun urbanisation has now begun and will take two months to complete.

Visiting the naturist complex recently, Vera’s mayor Alfonso Garcia admitted that the €467,514 project was long-overdue as the roads, constructed some time ago, were now very deteriorated.

Remodelling the Natsun streets is included in the €5.5 million investment programme made possible thanks to Vera town hall’s budget surplus, Garcia explained.

Other projects include constructing a multi-purpose building, renovating the children’s play areas and restoring Casas Palaciegas.  There will also be an allocation for the Veraimpulsa 2 programme to assist small and medium local firms as well as the self-employed.

