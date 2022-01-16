Vaccination points without an appointment in Almeria

Here are this week’s vaccination points without the need for an appointment in Almeria province



Throughout the week of January 17 to 23, if you are in the province of Almeria and wish to receive the Covid vaccine without a prior appointment, then you can visit one of the four points distributed throughout the region.

You will only be seen without an appointment in these cases:

Persons 12 years of age or older pending 1st or 2nd dose

Persons 50 years of age or older, for the 3rd dose

People of any age vaccinated with Janssen who have to receive the 2nd dose

People of any age vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s two-dose regimen

North Sanitary Area

If you live in the northern municipalities of the province – Levante, Almanzora, and Los Velez – you will only have four hours of vaccination time available without an appointment. This will be next Saturday, January 22, from 9:30am to 1:30pm, at the Huercal-Overa Fairgrounds.

Sanitary District of Almeria

From Monday to Friday , from 8:30am to 8pm, at the Palacio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.

Poniente Sanitary District

In this area, there are two vaccination points: in El Ejido, and Roquetas de Mar.

At the Santo Domingo Stadium, in El Ejido, Monday to Friday, from 3:30pm to 7:30pm.

In the Roquetas de Mar Bullring, Monday to Friday, from 8:30am to 1:30pm, and from 3:30pm to 7:30pm. They will also be open on Sunday 23, from 8:30am to 7:30pm, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

