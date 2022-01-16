Unrecognisable: Man who spent £44 a day on KFC quits fast-food. The fast-food fanatic had weighed in at 45 stone at his heaviest.

Jack Walker was a fast-food fanatic and every day he spent up to £44 on KFC. The chef had been addicted to fried chicken and chips along with kebabs and battered sausages.

Jack has beaten his addiction and now weighs in at only slightly more than 13 and a half stone.

The fast-food fanatic revealed: “I’m a quarter of the man I was a year ago physically, but mentally and emotionally I’m three-quarters stronger.”

Jack spent six months dieting before deciding to go under the knife and have bariatric surgery.

Jack hit the lowest moment of his life when he had to stand on two scales to allow his weight to be recorded at the doctors.

Jack stated: “It was the worst feeling of my life – that one destroyed me. In that moment, I’d have gladly died. That broke my soul.”

His weight gain began after being attacked around 10 years ago. The attack meant he had reduced mobility and had to take strong painkillers. He believes this contributed to his gaining weight.

The former fast-food fanatic now enjoys a healthy diet that includes fruit. He commented: “I still struggle with certain physical things, but I’m able to go to the gym.

“I’m humbled by the whole experience; without it, I wouldn’t be who I am.”

