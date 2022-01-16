Tulips for Amsterdam: Growers hand out free flowers

Growers have celebrated the slackening of coronavirus restrictions across the Netherlands with tulips for Amsterdam, free flowers for passers-by.

The mood of the city was lightened by the generosity of the growers who travelled the canals handing out bright bunches of tulips.

Normally around this time National Tulip Day takes place with an improvised flower garden in front of the royal palace on the capital’s central Dam Square. Coronavirus restrictions however continue to ban large gatherings promoting the growers to take the event to the people.

Tulips are an enormous export for the Netherlands with flowers being sent all over the world, with the event held each year to kick the season off.

Arjan Smit, chairman of Tulip Promotion Netherlands, an association of hundreds of Dutch growers said: “It is a gloomy and uncertain time for many people with the ongoing pandemic, so we’re going to provide some joy. We hope to create many happy faces by handing out tulip bouquets.”

2021 proved a record year for many growers with Dutch flower and plant auctioneer Royal FloraHolland recording sales in excess of 5.6 billion euros, due in part to rising prices for plants and cut flowers.

Handing out free flowers from the colourful barges when tulips were for Amsterdam, certainly is a bright moment in an otherwise gloomy time.

