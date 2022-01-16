Spanish mayor loses COVID battle

Credit: Town Hall

Spanish mayor loses COVID battle in Spain’s Murcia.

The Mayor of Totana, Juan José Cánovas has tragically died from the coronavirus. He had been in hospital in Murcia since December 20, after he became ill with the virus. He had used the hospital many times as he had previously been treated over the years for leukaemia.

The mayor had occasionally seen his health improve while he was treated at the hospital for COVID but the damage the virus had done to his lungs was irreversible.

During the mayor’s time in hospital the first deputy mayor, Verónica Carricondo, had been taking care of the day-to-day activities at the Totana Town Hall along with help from other members of the municipal government.

Despite being in hospital the mayor had still tried to help out with resolving and signing emergency issues when he was well enough.

The mayor’s body will be taken to the Tanatorio San Antonio-Pichirichi in Totana.


The town hall has decreed an official mourning period of three days to allow people to show their grief for the mayor. On the municipal buildings, the flags will fly at half last and black bunting will be put in place.

The town hall has thanked everyone for their support, help and affection during this difficult time.

